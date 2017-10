Books reportedly pulled after concerns raised about indigenous content

More controversy is surrounding books on the shelves at Costco.

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced that Costco Wholesale has pulled all Grade 1 to 4 Canadian curriculum books from its warehouses as of Monday after concerns were raised about questionable indigenous content.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

