BREAKING: Brush fire closes Sooke Road

A brush fire has closed Sooke Road in both directions as crews from Sooke, Metchosin and Langford fire departments battle the blaze.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. and West Shore RCMP have confirmed that the fire is “out of control” and located in the 4100 block of Sooke Road in Metchosin.

#Breaking out of control brush fire in the 4100 block of Sooke Rd in Metchosin. Road closed both ways. Avoid area. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 12, 2017

Fire departments from Metchosin, Langford, Sooke, East Sooke, and Otter Point are all headed towards the scene.

The fire is said to be fast moving, and one house has already been evacuated. RCMP say the house did catch on fire, but the homeowner made it out safely.

The fire is believed to be at least one kilometre in size and remains out of control.

A detour is available via Gillespie Road.

CLOSED – #BCHWY14 due to Forest Fire, Detour via Happy Valley Rd to Rocky Point Rd to Gillespie Rd. more info – https://t.co/s1WvrvfNmG — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) July 12, 2017

More to come.