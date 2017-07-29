BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for village of Clinton

Everyone living in the Village of Clinton, near Cache Creek, was ordered out Saturday after a wildfire jumped the Bonaparte River.

The community has been on evacuation alert since July 14, but the status was changed to evacuation order because of the Elephant Hill fire, which had spread to cover 70,000 hectares, forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, and destroyed more than 100 residences and properties.

Clinton Mayor Jim Rivett issued the order at 4 p.m. on July 29, saying, “Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Village of Clinton has ordered everyone within the Village of Clinton to evacuate. …

“If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately. It is suggested that evacuees shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers. If you have large animals/livestock in need of shelter, please contact the TNRD Emergency Operation Centre at 1-866-377-7188.”

Anyone needed support services such as food or a place to stay were asked to register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street in Kamloops. Anyone not in need was still required to sign in with the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 or www.redcross.ca.”