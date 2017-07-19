Woman injured at Sooke Potholes

A woman received minor injuries at Sooke Potholes Provincial Park this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the Potholes at about 4:15 p.m.

The middle-aged woman slipped as she was getting into the water at the beach access, and suffered an ankle injury. She was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The Sooke Potholes are notorious for falls.

Last summer, a 28-year-old woman slipped and fell 12 metres to her death at Sooke Potholes after sitting on a ledge with her husband. A few weeks later a man, also 28, was rescued near the same area after falling backwards off a cliff.