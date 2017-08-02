BREAKING: Man arrested near Sooke after police chase

The black VW Jetta was said to be causing havoc on the roads.

RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man with an “extensive police history” for impaired driving after a car chase on Sooke Road Wednesday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to complaints of an impaired driver in the 3300 block of Otter Point Road.

Witnesses said the driver had alcohol in the vehicle, a needle sticking out of his arm, and was causing havoc on the road.

The driver headed towards Sooke city centre on Sooke Road and when police attempted to pull him over, he sped away and almost had a head-on collision.

“People on Sooke Road pulled over obviously quite traumatized by this male’s driving,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

The chase went from the town centre to the 4000 block of Sooke Road.

Six police officers arrived on scene, arrested the driver, and searched the vehicle. The man was taken into custody.

RCMP are considering charges for dangerous driving and impaired driving.

Police are looking for information from anyone who witnessed the black four-door Volkswagen Passat. Please call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.