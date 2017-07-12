BREAKING: Brush fire closes Sooke Road; road expected to open soon

Firefighters have fire 100 per cent contained, says fire chief

Traffic on Sooke Road is expected to open to single vehicle soon, says Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop.

The highway between Kangaroo and Gillespie roads has been closed for more than six hours after a brush fire broke out near West Coast Tire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire departments from Metchosin, Langford, Sooke, East Sooke, and Otter Point battled the blaze. Wildfire B.C. was also at the scene and a helicopter was used to assist firefighters.

Fire contained – in mop up Attempting to get Sooke Road reopened to single lane traffic in the next hour Thanks for your patience! — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) July 13, 2017

A small house was destroyed by the fire. The lone occupant was reported safe, said fire officials .

Authorities were preparing to evacuate several homes in the area, but Dunlop said it was not necessary.

Please avoid Sooke Rd, let emergency crews room to travel. Not the time to be curious and go check it out. Follow news feeds instead. #yyj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 12, 2017

The fire is now 100 per cent contained, and mop up crews are on scene.

The fire was 0.009 hectares in size, or about 970 square feet, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.