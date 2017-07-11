Broadmead, Beckley Farm non-profit senior residents merge

Beckley Farm Lodge in James Bay has found new security in a merger with big brother the Broadmead Care Society.

Saanich-based Broadmead Care is a well-tuned non-profit. With Beckley added, it brings the annual operating budget to $33 million annual (Beckley runs at about approximately $5.5 million per year).

“Things are changing and this makes us a stronger organization,” said Beckley Farm Lodge manager Lorraine Gee, who was the Beckley day program manager when it opened in 1981. “Broadmead has a great reputation and is the closest to us in terms of the same goals and values in the region.”

The merger comes at a time when offering residential care has become increasingly competitive, up against large organizations from the private sector.

“It’s about building stronger more resilient organizations that can see our community in the long term really making a difference in the lives of seniors and adults who require our services,” said David Cheperdak, CEO of Broadmead Care.

Beckley Farm Lodge will continue to operate under the same name, but is now under the umbrella of Broadmead Care Society, rather than its own society.

Broadmead Care now operates the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, Veterans Health Centre, Nigel Program for Adults with Disabilities (Nigel House and Harriet House) and Beckley Farm Lodge. Broadmead Care also manages the Better at Home Program in Saanich and the Saanich Peninsula in partnership with Saanich Volunteer Services Society and Beacon Community Services.

Beckley, in turn, runs a highly successful day program in house as well as twice-a-week at the New Horizons centre around the corner in James Bay, which draws more than 50 people. Beckley also draws about 20 day visitors per week to use its bathing service. It also offers mobile programs, and one of its two residential floors and its courtyard are secured, dedicated to residents with dementia.

“Beckley Farm Lodge has strong core values for its residents and is also the kind of employer we want to be,” Cheperdak said. “Size is important, and the efficiency we’re looking for is to push more resources to the front lines, including dementia care.”

The majority of the income for Broadmead Care comes from Island Health contracts and co-insurance paid by residents, who pay a certain amount based on an income test.

Broadmead is currently fundraising for its new Nigel House development, the first building in the grand redevelopment of the Nigel Valley. Estimated at $17 million and will increase the tenancy from 26 (currently) to 41, while adding market rental suites on the top floor to ensure additional revenue and diversity in the community.