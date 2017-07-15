Broken Promises to take in refugee pets from wildfires

Kathleen Davis and Broken Promises animal rescue held an open house on Saturday. @SaanichNews/Twitter

Kathleen Davis of Broken Promises Animal Rescue will be helping to rescue animals displaced by the fires near 100 Mile House.

Broken Promises Animal Rescue is having an open house today. Come down to 5756 W Saanich Road to meet their miniature piglets! pic.twitter.com/LjeIdVDMS4 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) July 15, 2017