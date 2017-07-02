Canada 150: Highlight video

Watch Canada Day celebrations from across Greater Victoria

Watch some of the highlights from our coverage of Canada 150 across Greater Victoria.

Full coverage of the sights and sounds of Canada Day 150.

 

Nathan just turned 5 and dyed his hair for the Gorge Canada Day Picnic! (Travis Paterson/Black Press)

A beautiful day to meet the Queen and Kate down at the Gorge Picnic (Travis Paterson/Black Press)

