Canada 150: Highlight video

Watch some of the highlights from our coverage of Canada 150 across Greater Victoria.
Full coverage of the sights and sounds of Canada Day 150.
Watch Canada Day celebrations from across Greater Victoria
Watch some of the highlights from our coverage of Canada 150 across Greater Victoria.
Full coverage of the sights and sounds of Canada Day 150.
Customers encouraged to voice parking concerns to mayor, council
Suspect identified, emergency services treat at least three people at Victoria mall
Sunshine Coast RCMP say he then tried to steal staff cars
NDP’s Mike Farnworth calls Mike de Jong’s request ‘insulting’