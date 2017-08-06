Canadian Armed Forces rotate soldiers in Williams Lake

Soldiers have assisted since July 21 in response to a federal request from the RCMP

Morgan Cross

VICTORIA NEWS CONTRIBUTOR

Roughly 200 soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help with the wildfires in B.C.’s Interior.

Soldiers from the third battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian light infantry will relieve soliders from 1 Combat Engineer Regiment in Williams land, where the land task force is currently headquartered.

“Assisting Canadians in need is something 3rd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force West troops train for and when the call comes, we are always ready,” said Cmdr. of 3rd Canadian Division and Task Force West, Brig.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu.

“These troops represent our commitment to continue to support the RCMP and the Province of British Columbia until the job is done.”

The new rotation of soldiers will continue providing information to the public, observing and reporting tasks at assigned points along access roads in affected areas, and in the ground evacuation of persons in distress. The soldiers will also deliver essential aid to affected areas by ground.

In response to the B.C. wildfires crisis, the Armed Forces is also providing the province with more versatile airlift capabilities.

The Armed Forces have assisted in the B.C. wildfire fight as part of Operation LENTUS, a joint plan which outlines the emergency response taken when provincial and territorial authorities experience critical natural disasters.

