Canadians killed in Australian crash from Vancouver Island

The two 21-year-old men from Comox were in the country on work visas and believed to be working at a winery.

The accident occurred in the rural, northern portion of the state, just southwest of Kerang.

According to media reports, the two Canadian men who died in a car crash in the Australian state of Victoria on Sunday were from Comox, B.C.

The two 21-year-old men — graduates from Highland Secondary School — were in the country on work visas and believed to be working at a winery.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tim Hansen says five people were in an old Ford station wagon, which rolled over after attempting to make a turn and collided with a cluster of trees.

Hansen says the 21-year-old German driving the station wagon, and two 21-year-old Canadian men were killed at the scene.

Two other occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

Hansen says police believe that all five men in the car were drinking at a nearby hotel earlier that night.

He says investigators are looking at speed, alcohol and vehicle safety as factors in the crash.

-With files from the Canadian Press