CAO’s $249,828 salary tops District of Saanich’s top 10 earners in 2016

The District of Saanich’s top 10 earners in 2016 amounted to $1.64 million from a budget that paid $99 million in employee salaries, wages and benefits.
The top 10 includes the chief executive officer, four directors and the five managers, while the $99 million also includes the wages, salaries and benefits for police, fire and emergency services. Among the payouts was $124,019 to former CAO Paul Murray, who was fired shortly after the 2014 municipal election.
CAO Paul Thorkelsson, Murray’s replacement, topped the ledger making $249,828 last year.
The District of Saanich’s top earners in 2016 (police excluded) were:
- Paul Thorkelsson, CAO, $249,828
- Michael Burgess, Fire Chief, $189,546
- Laura Ciarniello, Director of Corporate Services $181,255
- Sharon Hvozdanski, Director of Planning, $180,355
- Carolyn MacPhee, Director of Legislative Services $183,687
- Harley Machielse, Director of Engineering, $172,309
- Frank Macdonald, Deputy Fire Chief, $152,551
- Stephen Hanna, Deputy Fire Chief $150,634
- Eric Iverson, Battalion Chief, $138,381
- Richard Pala, Assistant Chief Fire, $138,151
- Kelli-Ann Armstrong, Senior Manager of Recreation Services, $136,933
- Jarret Matanowitsch, Manager of Current Planning, $135,207
- Todd Cave, Fire Prevention Assistant Chief, $134,475
- Cameron Scott, Manager of Community Planning, $134,470
- Paul Arslan, Senior Manager, Financial Services, $134,155
- Adriane Pollard, Manager of Environmental Services, 134,155
- Donna Dupas, Legislative Manager, Municipal Clerk, $133,987
- Graham Barbour, Manager of Inspection Services, $133,964
- Joanne MacDonald, Manager, Human Resources $133,957
- Brock Henson, Assistant Deputy Fire Chief, $131,021
- Michael Simpson, Captain Inspector Fire Prevention, $130,413
- Dan Wood, Deputy Fire Chief, $130,389
- Paul Murray, Former CAO, $124,019
In 2016 mayor and council received:
- Mayor Richard Atwell: $66,243 plus $33,120 expenses (total, $99,363)
- Councillors * 8, $26,328 plus $13,164 tax exempt (total, $39,492)
Note that Mayor and council approved an increase to their wages for 2017. Mayor Richard Atwell will receive $101,105.66, up from $99,362.91 while each of the seven councillors will receive $40,617.55, up from $39.362.91.
In total, Saanich’s salaries, wages and benefits for 2016 were:
- General government: $12,113,714
- Protective services, police and fire and emergency preparedness: $46,677,193
- Engineering and public works: $12,857,589
- Planning and development: $2,393,851
- Parks and recreation: $21,021,558
- Water and sewer: $4,393,975