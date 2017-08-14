Car window smashed in Victoria road rage incident

Witnesses told police the back window and tail lights of a car were smashed out the morning of Aug. 11.

An early morning road rage incident in Victoria last week has police looking to speak with witnesses.

They say a vehicle and three pedestrians got into an argument that resulted in the back window and tail lights of a dark grey Ford Focus getting smashed out.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the corner of Broad and Johnson Streets. Witnesses called police, but by the time they had arrived the vehicle and two of the pedestrians had already left the area.

At the scene investigators found evidence consistent with witness accounts of significant damage to the vehicle, police say.

Officers are hoping to speak with the driver to confirm his well-being and get his perspective on what happened. The driver is believed to be a Caucasian male with short grey hair and approximately 45-56 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.