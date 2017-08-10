Carfentanil mixed with heroin discovered in arrest by Victoria Police

First confirmed instance of carfentanil in Victoria discovered after drug arrest

Lauren Boothby

Carfentanil laced with heroin, and other drugs mixed with fentanyl, were seized when two men were taken into custody, according to police.

This is the first confirmed instance of carfentanil in Victoria.

Two men were arrested August 2 after a vehicle stop by West Shore RCMP at the 1000-block of Goldstream Avenue. Police allegedly found half a kilogram of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, marijuana, and heroin mixed with carfentanil, and both cash and brass knuckles, according to a statement by Victoria Police on Thursday.

“Carfentanil is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl,” S/Sgt Conor King said in a press release. “There were over 900 overdose deaths in B.C. in 2016, and fentanyl played a part in many of those. While we were aware carfentanil may have already been here, this drug seizure confirms it.”

The drugs were found with VicPd’s new ion scanner which revealed the potentially lethal amount of carfentanil mixed in the heroin on examining the drugs.

Horst Francisco Schimer, one of the men taken into custody, was arrested after allegedly violating court-ordered conditions which included possessing weapons or drugs and house arrest.

Schimer is currently in custody facing drug-related charges, and charges for breaching conditions.

