Castaway Wanderers in mourning as coach and player succumb to illness

News staff

It has been a tragic week for Castaway Wanderers Rugby as coach Tom Browne and player Dylan Jones have died, both from illness.

According to a post on the Castaway Wanderers website, Browne, a retired principal of Parkland Secondary, was “taken ill most unexpectedly with a very rare disease and [had] gone down hill rapidly.” Jones, a graduate of Oak Bay High School, had cancer for some time, and was in remission until it returned. He died Sept. 13.

“At this point in time, all we can say is that we offer the families of these two men our very deepest and most sincere sympathy. May they rest in peace.”

