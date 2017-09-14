Central Saanich Police identify man in bike rage video

Central Saanich Police have identified this man, seen causing damage to a car on Oldfield Road. (Facebook)

Central Saanich Police have identified the man seen damaging a car in a social media video post this week.

The video, posted by Chris Mutrie on behalf of his brother who shot the video and subsequently posted on the Peninsula News Review Facebook page, shows the man riding up to the car, kicking it, swearing at the driver and then reaching into the car itself.

Corporal Dan Cottingham of the Central Saanich Police Service says another officer saw the video and recognized the man on the bike. He said the man is known to police — meaning he’s had interactions with the police in the past.

“He is certainly arrestable for the damage he’s done to the vehicle,” Cottingham said.

The victim has been interviewed by police, he continued. According to the statement, both the driver and the cyclist were northbound on Oldfield Road in Central Saanich. The cyclist reportedly swerved out in front of the car without warning. The driver honked the horn and yelled at the cyclist, while continuing on to the intersection of Oldfield and Keating Cross Road.

Stopped at the light , the driver started to video their interaction as the cyclist caught up to the vehicle, stopped and proceeded to kick and car and yell at the driver.

(The video clip contains coarse language)

Cottingham said the cyclist had not been arrested (as of Thursday morning, Sept. 14) but will be picked up soon. He said police want to hear his side of the story as well, to get a better picture of what happened.

However Cottingham said the man is still responsible for his own actions and could be facing charges of mischief — and perhaps even assault.

Cottingham said drivers and cyclists both need to obey the rules of the road in order for both to co-exist peacefully.

“It comes down to patience and mutual respect.”