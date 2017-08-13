Central Saanich Police issue plea to help find Niki Spearing

Missing woman may be camping in a 1975 Edson motorhome

Central Saanich Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman who has gone missing.

Niki Spearing may be camping in a 1975 Edson motorhome, which has a wooden door, licens eplate number EX896F.

Spearing is 28 years old, Caucasian, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is five feet, two inches tall, slender and weighs around 11 pounds.

Police ask that if anyone sees Spearing to call 9-1-1. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call 250-652-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.