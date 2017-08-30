Central Saanich Police seek man involved in Waddling Dog incident

Police are searching for this man, a suspect in an incident at the Waddling Dog in Central Saanich August 29.

Police are looking for a man involved in an incident at a local hotel.

Central Saanich Police released a photo from video surveillance at the Quality Inn Waddling Dog on Mt. Newton Cross Road and Highway 17.

It pictures a man seated in the hotel lobby in the early morning hours of August 29. the man, police reported, was involved in “an incident” and is now being sought by police.

If you have any information about the man, please call the Central Saanich Police non-emergency telephone number at 250-652-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— Central Saanich Police Service