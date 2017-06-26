The District suggests drivers consider taking alternate routes to avoid congestion and traffic delays. (Pexels)

Central Saanich road works notice

Island Asphalt Paving Ltd. will be paving several roads on June 27 and 28.

  • Mon Jun 26th, 2017 10:00am
  • News

Now that it’s summer you can guarantee road crews will be out.

On Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 Island Asphalt Paving Ltd. will be paving several roads in Central Saanich.

  • East Saanich Road: between Pat Bay Highway and Island View Road (traffic will continue to have access from Pat Bay Highway to East Saanich Road)
  • Veyaness Road: between Stelly’s Cross Road and Cunnanes Lane
  • Grilse Lane: Marchant Road north
  • Hagan Road: small area where road dips

According to the District’s website, traffic will be allowed to pass when safe to do so, however, there still may be some delays. Drivers are asked to consider taking alternate routes to avoid jams and delays.

