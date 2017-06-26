Central Saanich road works notice

Now that it’s summer you can guarantee road crews will be out.
Summer time means road works 🙂 Some paving work will take place next week in #CSaan. Roads: https://t.co/cAgw84u7E4 #BrentwoodBay #SaanPen— Central Saanich (@CSaanich) June 26, 2017
On Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 Island Asphalt Paving Ltd. will be paving several roads in Central Saanich.
- East Saanich Road: between Pat Bay Highway and Island View Road (traffic will continue to have access from Pat Bay Highway to East Saanich Road)
- Veyaness Road: between Stelly’s Cross Road and Cunnanes Lane
- Grilse Lane: Marchant Road north
- Hagan Road: small area where road dips
According to the District’s website, traffic will be allowed to pass when safe to do so, however, there still may be some delays. Drivers are asked to consider taking alternate routes to avoid jams and delays.