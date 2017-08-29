Central Saanich woman injured in crash in stable condition

Daryl Pettinger says the support for his daughter Vanessa Pettinger has been amazing. The single mother of two suffered serious injuries following a collision Aug. 13 in Saanich.

The single mother of two children seriously injured in an Aug. 13 vehicle crash in Saanich is out of critical condition, but recovery looms ahead.

Central Saanich resident Vanessa Pettinger, 29, is now in stable condition, reported her father Daryl Pettinger in a message to the News Review via Facebook.

“Vanessa is stable right now and is resting,” he wrote. “We understand there is potential for recovery but it will be a lengthy process.”

Vanessa was sent to to hospital for emergency surgery to remove pressure on her brain, after she was in a vehicle collision Sunday, Aug. 13. She was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a tree on Burnside Road West at around 2:30 a.m. According to the Saanich Police, the driver was a 28-year-old man from Saanich.

Vanessa’s two children are with her father.

A GoFundMe campaign was established by Vanessa’s friends to help support her family. It initially had a $15,000 goal but has surpassed that, hitting $17,360 as of Tuesday, Aug. 29. The goal has been revised to $20,000.