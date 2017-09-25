Collision on Saanich highway injures man

Ambulance took a pedestrian to an area hospital after a vehicle had hit him near Quadra Street exit

Saanich police responded to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Monday afternoon near the intersection of Quadra Street and Patricia Bay Highway.

Ambulance took a man to an area hospital after a vehicle had hit him while walking on the Patricia Bay Highway Monday afternoon.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the man from the Greater Victoria area suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, which happened near the Quadra Street exit.

Leslie said the 53-year-old man was jaywalking across the highway when a northbound vehicle collided with him at around 12:30 p.m.

Pictures on social media showed that northbound traffic dropped to one lane as various emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Looks like we had traffic flowing again by about 1:10 p.m.,” said Leslie.

The female driver of the car faces no charges, he said, adding he is unsure whether police will be charging the pedestrian.