Community leaders ‘arrested’ across Greater Victoria today for Cops for Cancer

Well-known Oak Bay residents and staff are among the 38 people across the region expected to be “arrested today for the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser.

Various people from the Greater Victoria have had their names put forward as a participant in the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail today (Sept. 15) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hillside mall food court.

These “arrests” are in support of the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle, seen here arrested last year, is slated to be arrested today.

“I am raising funds for this important cause because families I know have had kids who have cancer. My brother Sgt. Barrie Cockle Victoria Police Department has ridden in the Tour de Rock previously and my niece Reserve Constable Ashley Cockle VicPD is riding for a child this year. If we can help a child with cancer have some normality in life for whatever period, then we need to create that opportunity to do so through our fundraising,” said Cockle.

This is a fun event that raises money to help kids right here on Vancouver Island who are battling cancer. Those participating will be presented with a “warrant” and arrested at work and presented to appear before a “judge.” Those that can raise bail will not spend any time in the “slammer.”

Most of the arrestees will be subject to “Arrest and Incarceration” at Hillside Shopping Mall, where they will face the formidable Judge Mena (Mena Westhaver who rode the Tour de Rock last year). At the food court where Jail & Bail trials will commence – complete with prisoners cell and uniforms.

“My position as a fire fighter and fire chief with the District of Oak Bay has opened many doors and opportunities to help those who are less fortunate than us,” Cockle said. “It is a humble privilege to be asked to participate in the Jail and Bail fundraising event for the Tour de Rock and Cops for Cancer but I also believe that it is everyone’s opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life . We only have a few occasions to enrich someone’s life ,the tour is our opportunity to raise funds to help a child with Cancer and make a difference. I assist with raising funds each year because we can make a difference.”

There will be no shortage of high profile individuals willing to step up to the mark this year (View Royal Mayor David Screech, Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, Esquimalt Councillor Meagan Brame, Victoria Parole Office Area Director Rob Clark, Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle, Esquimalt Base Fire Chief Steve Mullen, to name just a few). Drop in on this upcoming spectacle and give your support; help kids with cancer.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.