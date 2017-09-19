Construction beginning on Victoria’s Fort Street bike lanes

A City of Victoria official alerts drivers to the no right turn on a red light rule when the Pandora Street bike lanes opened in May. Work begins next week on the new Fort Street two-way bike pathway. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS

Construction on the new Fort Street bike lanes begins next week, the second of five bike lanes being built by the City of Victoria before the end of 2018.

Approved by council in June, work on the two-way protected lanes begins Monday (Sept. 25). The lanes will be built on the north side of Fort Street between Wharf and Cook streets, with dedicated traffic signals to be installed. Sidewalks and crosswalks will also be upgraded, and street trees and benches will be added. Brunnell Construction, the same company that built the Pandora Avenue lanes that opened earlier this year, will be building the lanes, which will cost the City over $2.8 million.

Water mains, sewer and storm drain upgrades and manhole replacements are the first steps in the project. According to the City, there will be changes to stop locations and on-street parking, and reduced travel at times. The City also reiterated that access to local businesses and homes will not be impeded.

The lanes are expected to be completed by May 2018.

