Police advise residents in area of Royal Oak to be aware of Tuesday morning sighting

Police are investigating reports of a cougar on the prowl in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood.

Saanich Police received a report at about 7 a.m. Tuesday of a cougar being spotted in the area of Thistlewood Drive and Donwood Drive in Saanich.

A Saanich Pound officer was dispatched to the area near Rithet’s Bog but was unable to locate the animal. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was advised of the reported sighting.

Police are advising area residents, parents of children attending school or other programs in the area and people working nearby to be aware of this reported sighting.

Further information relating to cougar sightings is available at the provincial

Ministry of Environment website at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/cos/info/wildlife_human_interaction/docs/cougars.html.