Cougar spotted in Elk Lake Park

A cougar was spotted in Elk Lake Park Monday night.

Saanich Police were called to the west side of Elk Lake Park at about 8 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a cougar had been seen near the main walking trail. This area of the park is across from the Pat Bay Highway, closest to Oldfield Road and West Saanich Road.

“Saanich Police patrol officers and a member on a police motorcycle ensured that park users were aware of the sighting and then notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service with the information that had been reported. The animal was not seen again after the first witness sighting,” said acting Sgt. Jonathan Zielinski with the Saanich Police.

He said people visiting parks in the area should be aware that cougars may be present in parks and should take appropriate steps to ensure that they remain safe.