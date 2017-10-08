Cougar spotted in Saanich Saturday night

Saanich Police were advised of a cougar sighting in the 300 block of Willis Point Road at 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The cougar was described as about three feet tall and was observed crouched near the side of the roadway. Area residents are advised to use caution while walking in the area and to secure small pets.

Saanich Police had earlier received a report of a black bear sighting in the 1600 block of Charlton R0ad.

The bear was sighted shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. It was not displaying any signs of aggression, however, area residents are advised to use caution while walking in the area and to secure small pets.

BC Conservation was advised of both incidents.

Further information relating to cougar sightings is available at the provincial Ministry of Environment website at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/cos/info/wildlife_human_interaction/docs/cougars.html.