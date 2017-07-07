Cougar spotted near Royal Roads University

A woman walking her dog on Thursday called police after being confronted by the animal.

West Shore RCMP is warning the public after a cougar was sighted at Royal Roads University on July 6. (File image)

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Police responded to a report of a cougar sighting Thursday evening at Royal Roads University.

West shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube said a woman walking her dog at about 8 p.m. called police to say she was being stalked by a cougar laying in the grass watching her and following her every move.

Officers who attended located the woman and moved her to safety and also saw the cougar, Berube said.

The cougar eventually walked away and no one was injured, he added.

According to media reports, several West Shore RCMP officers were seen running on the property with weapons drawn, and advised people to avoid the property until further notice.

Doug Ozeroff, senior manager of communications at RRU, said cougar sightings on and around the university are not uncommon. “It’s good to always be mindful and aware that we share the land with wildlife,” he said. “In these cases we remind our staff, students and visitors to use the buddy system when travelling around campus.”

