Cougar spotted Wednesday morning near Hartland Landfill

Cougar sightings are up in West Saanich though they are common this time of year. File photo

Saanich Police received a report of a cougar near a Willis Point Road entrance to the Hartland Landfill on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m.

Saanich Pound was dispatched to the scene and will then contact the B.C. Conservation, said Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

It’s the latest report of a cougar following a sighting on Monday at Elk Lake Park.

In that case, Saanich Police were called to the west side of Elk Lake at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report that a cougar had been seen near the main walking trail closer to West Saanich Road.

“Saanich Police patrol officers and a member on a police motorcycle ensured that park users were aware of the sighting and then notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service with the information that had been reported,” said Sgt. Jonathan Zielinski. “The animal was not seen again after the first witness sighting,”

Zielinski said people visiting parks in the area should be aware that cougars may be present in parks and should take appropriate steps to ensure that they remain safe.

In particular, the public should be cautious in rural areas such as Mount Work-Hartland where cougars sightings are annual during the longer days of the summer season.