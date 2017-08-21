Courtenay man has full solar eclipse experience in Oregon

‘The shadow comes and your hair stands up. It gets cooler and then the stars show up’

Complete solar eclipse as seen from Oregon. Photo by Colin Wilson

Calling it ‘1,000 times worth the trip,’ Courtenay chiropractor Colin Wilson experienced a rare complete solar eclipse Monday morning in the path of totality from Mount Jefferson Wilderness, Ore.

Located in the central Cascade Range of Oregon, Wilson drove to the area south of Portland Friday as part of his summer holidays.

Well the fake news critics were wrong. It is happening! #eclipse #oregon A post shared by DrColinWilson (@drcolinwilson) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

“It’s a complete sensory experience. It gets cooler, your eyes are wondering why it’s daylight but ‘filtered.’ Everything that has chromatic aberration sort of look to it,” he explained.

“Then the shadow comes and your hair stands up. It gets cooler and then the stars show up.”

Wilson noted he had a microphone on a nearby hill, but hasn’t heard if nearby animals or birds went silent.

“People were hooting and hollering. We had probably 40 people within earshot of us.”