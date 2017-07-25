Cowichan teachers reprimanded for incidents with alcohol, hot tub

Brad Skene and his wife Alanna Skene, both teachers in the Cowichan Valley school district, have both been disciplined and reprimanded for inappropriate activities with students. (File photo)

Married teachers from Cowichan Secondary School held accountable for actions with former students

Brad Skene and his wife Alanna Skene, both teachers in the Cowichan Valley school district, have been disciplined and reprimanded for inappropriate activities with students.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has disciplined the teachers after complaints were made about them in April, 2015.

Legal documents in the husband’s case state that in February, 2010, Brad Skene engaged in inappropriate conduct with a former student of his from Cowichan Secondary School.

Skene had taught her and coached her sports team at the school.

The former student was 19 at the time and had graduated two years before.

One night, after a sports event, the student, Skene and some others went to a residence of another coach.

While there, the student and Skene spent time in a hot tub alone.

As it was late when they got out of the hot tub and they both had been drinking alcohol, they decided that they would stay overnight at the residence.

While they were in bed, Skene “spooned” and hugged his former pupil by lying behind her with his body touching hers.

When that happened, the student left the bedroom and walked home alone in the early hours of the morning.

Skene emailed the student the next day and apologized to her.

These events are contrary to Standard 2 of the Standards for the Education, Competence and Professional Conduct of Educators in British Columbia.

As well, in December, 2013, and June, 2014, Skene, along with his wife, hosted two social gatherings for former students at their house.

In the 2013 incident, Skene provided alcohol to former students who were under the age of 19 and in the 2014 incident, he permitted a former student who was 18 to consume alcohol provided by her father.

Skene was sent a letter of discipline by the school district in 2015 for the activities that occurred in his house.

In May, 2017, the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation considered the matter and determined to propose a consent resolution agreement to Skene in which he was reprimanded and must complete a course on reinforcing respectful professional boundaries.

Skene’s wife Alanna was also disciplined by the Commissioner for the events in 2013 and 2014 in her and her husband’s home.

She was also sent a letter of discipline by the school district in 2015 for the activities that occurred in her house.

Alanna Skene was also reprimanded by the Commissioner in May for her part in the activities in her home.