Crash survivor says thanks for 40 units of donor blood

Blood supply ‘not where we want it to be,’ says manager

Scott Adam didn’t even see the car coming.

It was about 5:30 p.m. on July 25 of 2016, a Monday, and Adam was walking his dogs when an oncoming car drove right through him.

“I went through the windshield of the car,” Adam said. “It drove me through a cedar hedge. I hit the driver and he got concussed and also went to the hospital.”

Adam ended up needing about 40 units of blood as he endured seven surgeries. It was remarkable he managed to save his leg.

“Without that blood the surgeons could hvae worked like crazy and I would still be dead.”

It was on that note that Adam served a smoked lunch to donors outside the Blood Donor Clinic on Wednesday. The hobby chef takes meat and smoking seriously, and prepared a delicious spread of smoked beans, smoked chicken thighs (with his own spice rub), smoked pickles and a desserts by his wife Sue.

“Since I got out of hospital the second time we’ve thanked the [Royal Jubilee] nurses who were fantastic for two months looking after me,” Adam said. “Also ReBalance, they havr been fantastic as well, and Canadiaan Blood Services, becuse let’s face it, it all started here, wihtout blood I’d be dead, and of course the donors, they’re heroes.”

The Adams are hoping Scott’s story, and the coming of Thanksgiving, will prompt donors to give blood.

“The blood supply is not where it needs to be, we’re not meeting our targets,” said Ann Chabert, territory manager for the Canadian Blood Services’ B.C. and Yukon region, who’s based out of the Saanich clinic.

“Walk-ins are welcome, we’re only booked for 50 per cent of our spaces on Wednesday and 60 per cent for Thursday,” Chabert said.

To donate, visit the Victoria blood donor clinic at 3449 Saanich Rd., or go to https://blood.ca/en.

