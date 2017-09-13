CRD drops European wastewater tour

Capital Regional District directors and staff will visit sewage treatment processing facilities in Europe next month as a way to learn more about integrated resource management strategies. File photo

A plan to send Capital Regional District directors and staff to Europe on a learning trip about wastewater management sank at the CRD board table this afternoon (Sept. 13).

“I think there was a feeling amongst the directors that it wasn’t necessary at this time and more work has to be done and more information gathering can be done without going to Europe,” said CRD director Nils Jensen, Oak Bay mayor.

The Capital Regional District’s integrated resource management (IRM) advisory committee Sept. 6 approved sending three CRD directors and two staffers to Europe to tour sewage treatment and biosolids processing facilities, as a way to learn more about IRM strategies.

The plan had to make its way through the environmental services committee earlier in the day.

“It had been completely replaced by the time,” Jensen said. Instead, the CRD board voted to gather the kinds of information required.

The original idea was to discover projects that were clearly unsuitable and could be rejected quickly or major successes.

“That was the intent, to see it on the ground. But that wasn’t necessary at this point. We should be relying more experts than politicians who had a bit of exposure to information in a few reports and on the internet,” Jensen said. “That can be gathered from a whole bunch of sources including staff and the facilities in Europe and other parts of North America. It’s not going to slow the exploration of options is the bottom line.”

