CRD hosting open houses on Greater Victoria water supply plans

Sooke Lake Reservoir, where water from the Leech Water Supply Area will be diverted to meet demand in coming decades. Photo courtesy Capital Regional District

The first of five open houses on drinking water planning, hosted by the Capital Regional District, takes place July 5 at the Central Saanich Fire Hall.

Residents from across Greater Victoria are invited to attend an open house in their area and learn how the CRD plans to provide a sufficient long-term supply of high quality, safe drinking water across the district. This will be the fourth strategic plan implemented since 1999.

Previous strategies finalized in 2004 and 2012 addressed watershed protection, options for future water demand and infrastructure priorities. The new plan accommodates projected impacts of climate change on regional water systems, as well as preparation for emergency and post-disaster water supplies.

As in past years, the plan takes into account future demand on water systems. While the CRD estimates that use of the Leech Water Supply Area will not be necessary for several decades, the 2017 plan includes projects and assessments for water quality and restoration efforts, which will be required for the area before it becomes part of the active water supply.

Dates and times for the upcoming open houses are:

Saanichton – July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 1512 Keating X Rd.

Saanich – July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Greek Society Community Hall, 4648 Elk Lake Dr.

Victoria – July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CRD Centre for Engagement, 625 Fisgard Street.

West Shore – July 13, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, 1767 Island Hwy.