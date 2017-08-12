CRD offers berry bonanza tour next weekend

The month of August has long been known as berry season on Vancouver Island and parks staff with the Capital Regional District are offering a guided nature ride next weekend to find some of these natural delights.

Join a local naturalist next Sunday (Aug. 20) on the E&N rail trail at Humpback Connector Regional Park. This is an opportunity for a guided bike tour along the trail in search of blackberries, Oregon grape berries, salal berries and more. There will also be an opportunity to taste some jams made from these berries along the way.

There is no fee for this program but you must pre-register by August 16 as space is limited. Pre-register at www.crd.bc.ca/parks-events or phone 250-478.3344.

This is an adult event and those interested are asked to keep their pets at home.