CRD seeks federal funding for abandoned boats

Volunteers representing a broad coalition of groups removed tons of garbage from in and around derelict boats stranded on the Oak Bay side of Cadboro Bay near the border with Saanich. (Black Press file)

The Capital Regional District will seek federal funding to deal with derelict vessels, for a total of $1,050,000 in two grants from the Abandoned Boats Program.

These grants consist of $50,000 in Abandoned Boat Education and Awareness funding and $1,000,000 in Abandoned Boat Assessment and Removals funding, with the CRD contributing $16,667 and $333,333, respectively.

“Abandoned boats create a significant environmental and safety risk for our region,” said Barbara Desjardins, CRD board chair. “The board supports a regional funding application to maximize available federal grants and ensure ongoing leadership to address the issue.”

The federal government’s Abandoned Boats Program is a multi-year initiative consisting of two separate components: (1) Education, Awareness and Research, and (2) Removal and Disposal of abandoned boats that pose a hazard in Canadian waters. The deadline for funding applications are September 30 and October 30, respectively.

The CRD support will come from an expansion of the Environmental Resource Management Community Clean-up Program to include the ABP initiative. Further, CRD staff will approach the Southern Vancouver Island Regional Districts, the Islands Trust and First Nations regarding potential ways to work together to address abandoned boats under the federal ABP initiative.

In addition, the Board agreed to write a letter to Transportation Minister Marc Garneau outlining comments and concerns from CRD directors, including: streamlining the vessel removal process into a simple one-call solution, using BC as a vessel licensing program test site, federal research into the materials that may safely be used in hulls and strategies for the disposal of vessels which may contain hazardous waste.

In July local MP Murray Rankin praised local efforts to haul derelict and abandoned boats off beaches across Vancouver Island, but also called on the federal government to step up efforts.

Murray made those comments after meeting with members of the Dead Boat Society, Eric Dahli of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association, and John Roe of the Veins of Life Watershed Society. A group dubbed the Dead Boats Society has worked diligently since spring to clean up abandoned vessels in Cadboro Bay. The group formed after efforts to remove more than a dozen boats from the Oak Bay side of Cadboro Beach stalled in May because of funding issues

