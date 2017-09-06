CRD to send directors, staff to Europe to tour liquid waste processing facilities

Capital Regional District directors and staff will visit sewage treatment processing facilities in Europe next month as a way to learn more about integrated resource management strategies. File photo

The Capital Regional District’s integrated resource management (IRM) advisory committee on Wednesday approved sending three CRD directors and two staffers to Europe to tour sewage treatment and biosolids processing facilities, as a way to learn more about IRM strategies.

The costs are still to be determined, but the tour summary presented to the committee today included stops in eight European cities in Germany, Belgium, Spain and France over a week in October. A potential North American tour was also discussed.

Initial estimates of cost put the European leg of the tour at $8,500 per attendee. The tour will be paid for and shared equally out of existing budgets for the CRD’s environmental resource management sustainability reserve and the core area liquid waste management planning budget.

