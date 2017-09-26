Cyclist collides with vehicle at Quadra and Topaz in Victoria

The driver was attempting a left-hand turn when his vehicle collided with the bike

VicPD Acting Sgt. Marie Fish removes a bicycle involved in a collision at Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue on Tuesday morning, along with Const. Kale Howe. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

A male cyclist is shaken, but stable after colliding with a passenger vehicle on Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Victoria police Const. Kale Howe said VicPD received a call from a witness just after 9 a.m. and responded to the scene of a collision at the corner of Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue. The cyclist was travelling southbound on Quadra when he collided with a Volkswagen, the driver of which was attempting a left-hand turn from Topaz northbound on Quadra.

A Shaw vehicle passing the scene stopped and with the aid of passersby went into swift action putting on emergency lights and blocking the area off with cones.

“We don’t know the nature of the injuries, but the cyclist was calm, in good spirits and doing the right thing listening to people who saw what happened,” Howe said.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“This is a really good intersection with east and west stop signs and clear markings for pedestrians on the crosswalk, and still a place like this with great visibility is experiencing collisions resulting in injury,” Howe said.

He cautioned cyclists and drivers to be aware that as mornings get darker and wetter with the changing season, the elements can contribute to collisions.

