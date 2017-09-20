Demo blasts scheduled for Bentinck Island off Metchosin

Bentinck Island will be in use for terrestrial demolition by the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Navy from Sept. 25 to 30.

Local residents will likely be unaware of the activities unless the temperature, humidity or wind direction affects how far the sound carries. Blast noise from Bentinck Island is virtually undetectable above that of other underwater sounds like waves and marine life.

The public is reminded that no unauthorized person may enter the area; trespassing is prohibited. The demolitions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

