DND union in Esquimalt protests privatization of naval ship maintenance

Department of National Defence employees are on scene in Esquimalt near Canteen Road, protesting a deal that the Liberal government struck with French company to do maintenance on Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships and Joint Support Ships.
Military police are on scene as well handling traffic control.
The Union of National Defence Employees argues that the deal could potentially put national security at risk as well as mean the loss of civilian jobs. Union members are in Victoria for their national convention.
More to come.