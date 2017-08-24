DND union in Esquimalt protests privatization of naval ship maintenance

National decision could affect jobs on the West Coast, union says

Union of National Defence Employees in Esquimalt are protesting the federal government’s decision to privatize ship maintenance contracts for Artic Patrol and Joint Support ships to be built. Photo courtesy Department of National Defence

Department of National Defence employees are on scene in Esquimalt near Canteen Road, protesting a deal that the Liberal government struck with French company to do maintenance on Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships and Joint Support Ships.

Military police are on scene as well handling traffic control.

The Union of National Defence Employees argues that the deal could potentially put national security at risk as well as mean the loss of civilian jobs. Union members are in Victoria for their national convention.

More to come.

