The West Shore RCMP has asked for the public’s help in identify the two women in this picture, they are not suspects in a crime but are believed to have information that could help further an investigation. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for help identifying two women

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women.

They are depicted in a photograph taken on June 15.

These two women are believed to have information that could help further an ongoing investigation and police reiterated that they are not considered suspects.

If you have any information about these woman, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com