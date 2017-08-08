Dog in sad shape prompts call for donations to Victoria SPCA

Hogarth, a seven-year-old shih tzu brought in to the B.C. SPCA shelter in Victoria, needs major dental surgery to eat properly and had to have his right front leg amputated due to necropsy. The SPCA is asking for public donations to help this dog and other animals in need of medical care. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

A shih tzu who arrived at the BC SPCA in Victoria in rough shape is being held up as a reason to donate to the non-profit organization.

Hogarth, a seven-year-old dog who will need amputation of a badly wizened right foreleg and major dental surgery to allow it to eat properly, is among the serious cases of neglect that the SPCA encounters as part of its regular operations.

“His leg was black and necrotic – he couldn’t bear any weight on it and was in a lot of pain,” BC SPCA Victoria Branch manager Annie Prittie Bell said in a release. “Despite everything he’s been through, Hogarth is such a sweetheart! He bonds fast to people and just wants to be held and cuddled.”

The medical costs related to the dog’s care and recovery are expected to be more than $5,000. A non-profit organization, the BC SPCA relies primarily on public donations to help the province’s most vulnerable animals, Prittie Bell said.

Anyone who would like to donate and help Hogarth or any other animals needing medical attention can find more details at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or stop by the shelter at 3150 Napier Lane.

