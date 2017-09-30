Dogs are back at local beaches, parks

The annual ban on dogs at Willows Beach ends today. Willows Beach closes to four-legged visitors May 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

Dogs are allowed year-round on grass areas and pathways and must be leashed at all times. Dogs are not allowed on the beach between May 1 and Sept. 30 but are allowed on the beach, leashed or unleashed, from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Dogs must be under control at all times and owners must pick up dog droppings in all parks, local and regional.

Throughout the Capital Regional District, from June 1 to Sept. 15, dogs must be on a leash when passing through designated beach and picnic areas and are not allowed to stay. On the Galloping Goose, Lochside and E&N Rail Trail-Humpback Connector regional trails, dogs must be leashed. Dogs must be on leash on the Elsie King Trail at Francis/King Regional Park.

Adopt these simple habits when visiting regional parks with pets

• Stay on designated trails.

• Do not remove or disturb animals or plants, such as wildflowers.

• Leave no trace and carry out litter.

• Keep right except to pass.

• Alert others when passing and control your speed.

• Cyclists yield to all other trail users. Hikers yield to equestrians.

• Be Alert and Visible – wear reflective gear and use caution at road crossings

– crd.bc.ca

