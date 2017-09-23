Donors give $500,000 to new PCS gymnasium

New gym to be known as PCS Yakimovich Centre

Yvonne and Ernie Yakimovich present Pacific Christian School with a cheque for $500,000 towards the new PCS Yakimovich Centre. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Construction for the new Pacific Christian School gymnasium is well underway and on Wednesday it received a big boost, $500,000 in funding from Yvonne and Ernie Yakimovich.

Builders broke ground in June and the new $6 million gymnasium, known as the new PCS Yakimovich Centre is expected to be ready for September of 2018, said PCS development director Chris Berghuis.

The philanthropist Yakimoviches have their reasons, with one grandchild already graduated and another in Grade 11 at the school.

“We had the opportunity to watch our grandchildren develop and grow through the school’s teaching and the way they handle them,” said Ernie Yakimovich. “We appreciate the care that’s given to these children and how they’re able to develop in a good wholesome manner.

“We wanted to be able to contribute to somebody else’s grandchildren as well as our own.”

Follow the construction progress live at PacificChristian.ca/gymcam.

A video fly through of the project is available at: www.vimeo.com/YourPCS/gym.