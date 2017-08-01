Don’t get burned by theft during heatwave

Police warn that thieves can take advantage of the warmer weather

The scorching summer weather is prompting police to issue a reminder for residents to keep their homes and vehicles secure.

We’d like to remind the public that although it may be tempting to leave windows open when they leave their house, or overnight while they’re asleep, many thieves will seize this opportunity. They’ll use the open window as an easy entry point to break in to your home and steal your belongings,” said acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police.

He said even when homeowners close and lock their doors and windows on the first floor a thief can still access a second floor window by using items stored around their yard. These include obvious things such as ladders and patio furniture, but also include items like barbecues, plastic sheds or playhouses.

In order to better safeguard against a break in or theft Saanich Police are asking homeowners to please remember the following:

Ensure your windows are closed and locked when you’re not in the room.

Hide valuables out of plain view.

Lock up your shed to prevent your ladder or tools being used to break into your own home.

Saanich Police also offer a free Block Watch Program, which is supported by various community associations, in an effort to build safer communities throughout the municipality.

“Block Watch requires less than an hour a month in order to partake and is a great way to communicate and connect with other people in your neighbourhood,” said Leslie, adding ore information about Block Watch can be located on the Saanich Police Department website.