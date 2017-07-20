Don’t take drugs to the Central Saanich Police

Police service asks that people report them, but leave them be, just in case

Central Saanich Police are asking people to not bring them drugs.

In a post on the Central Saanich Police website this week, Cpl. Dan Cottingham, the department’s community liaison officer reported they get people bringing “substances consistent with drugs” to their office.

“From time to time, folks from our community that come across substances consistent with drugs, bring them into our front counter for disposal. Although we know this is done with good intentions, the practice can be potentially harmful to everyone involved.”

Cottingham stated that drugs “have to be handled in a specific way” in order to ensure that the police and the public are not exposed to potentially fatal substances.

If you come across any drugs, suspected drugs or drug paraphernalia, Cottingham advises that people leave them in the location that they were found and call the police 250-652-4441.

“A police officer will attend to your location and ensure the items are collected and disposed of in a safe manner.”

— Central Saanich Police Service