UPDATE: Downtown Victoria jewelry store targeted in armed robbery

The Paul Mara Fine Jewellery and Watches jewelry store at the corner of Broad and Fort streets in Victoria was held up in an armed robbery late this afternoon.

Two men reportedly wielding guns and a crowbar robbed the store, then fled toward Broughton Street, then Gordon Street and later left the area on motorcycles. Both were said to be wearing black, possibly with green stripes on their vests and wearing white helmets.

Jason Chan, a former Victoria resident who now lives in Vancouver, was buying a parking ticket across the street near the Bay Centre said he heard screaming and shouting coming from the shop around 4:30 p.m. He was one of many people who called police.

Shortly afterward the witness saw two men in ski masks emerge from the store and they fled on foot towards Broughton Street.

No one was physically injured in the incident. Police are still gathering evidence from the scene and are not disclosing what was stolen from the store.

They ask anyone who may have seen anything around the time of the robbery to call police at 250-995-7654 or anonymously CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kendra.wong@vicnews.com