Dress code policy on agenda at Greater Victoria School Board committee meeting Monday

Public is invited to hear the discussion at the board office

The Greater Victoria School District invites the public to a committee meeting Monday (Sept. 11), when the topic of dress code policy for schools such as Vic High and others in the district will be discussed. The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. at the board office. File photo

Dress codes in the Greater Victoria School District will be among the topics up for discussion tomorrow night (Sept. 11) as SD61 hosts its monthly education policy and directions committee meeting at the board office.

Associate superintendent Deb Whitten will bring forward a recommendation, prepared by a sub-group of the district’s One Learning Community committee, that sets out policy that aims to support the BC Human Rights Code and create “a learning community that values diversity and is free from all forms of discrimination.”

The recommendation does not give schools the right to include any other statements about expectations of dress in its school code of conduct.

Also on the agenda for discussion tomorrow is the terms of reference for the district’s French advisory committee.

The meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. at 556 Boleskine Rd.

editor@vicnews.com