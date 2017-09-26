Driver believed to be impaired by drugs stopped in morning commute

West Shore RCMP stop erratic motorist on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

After receiving reports of an individual driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway during the Tuesday morning commute, the West Shore RCMP took one motorist believed to be impaired by drugs into custody. (News Gazette staff)

West Shore RCMP officers took an individual believed to be impaired by drugs into custody during this morning’s commute.

Police incident in SB lane of #TCH One vehicle being towed, multiple cops on scene #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/Qr9ll03zvu — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) September 26, 2017

The local detachment received reports of motorist driving erratically and located the vehicle travelling southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Millstream Road overpass at around 7:15 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody and the case is still under investigation.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com