Drug paraphernalia, stolen items retrieved during early morning arrest

Oak Bay police say pair may have stolen items from Langford as well

Oak Bay Police Department reminds residents to lock vehicle doors after arresting a pair of men early this morning (Aug. 22)

Police were called around 3:40 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person near Kings Road. OBPD members located two suspicious men on bicycles. The men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested and searched and a great deal of stolen property was located. Heroin drug paraphernalia was also located.

The stolen property was primarily smaller electronic items such as lap tops. Anyone missing property from their vehicle should contact the police.

“While I’m very pleased with the timely and effective response of our officers, we need everyone to remember to lock their car doors and remove their valuables,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department.

The men also had property on them that indicates they had recently broken into vehicles in Langford. The West Shore RCMP are assisting in that aspect of the investigation.

The males have been released from custody but charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Breach of Probation are being recommended to Crown.

The public is reminded to lock their vehicle doors as most, if not all, of the stolen property appears to have been taken from unlocked vehicles.

