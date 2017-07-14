Drunk driver crashes into Saanich police car at Mckenzie interchange

Saanich Police are trying to determine how a man was seriously injured on the 3400 block of Whittier Avenue early Thursday morning.

A drunk driver smashed in to a parked Saanich Police car early on Friday morning (late Thursday night) on the Trans-Canada Highway near the McKenzie Avenue overpass construction.

A 31-year-old Saanich woman with a learner’s license is now facing criminal impaired driving charges. She was also served violation tickets for Motor Vehicle Act offences – including ‘drive contrary to restriction.’

Just prior to the incident, a Saanich Police unit was conducting traffic enforcement along the Trans-Canada Highway around the McKenzie Avenue overpass construction zone and had ticketed several drivers for speeds up to and including 40 kph over the limited construction zone speed limit.

“At one point, Victoria Police relayed a citizen report of a possible impaired driver headed toward Saanich,” said Const. Graham Walker. “[Saanich Police] officers intercepted the vehicle as it travelled east [on the highway]. The driver [showed] signs of being impaired, and an investigation was initiated by two of the officers.”

Moments later a second vehicle headed east across McKenzie Avenue well over the speed limit and without lights on. As officers went to pull the second vehicle over, it collided with one of the parked police vehicles of the officers investigating the impaired driver.

Officers quickly gathered that the second driver was intoxicated by alcohol, and she was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.

The first driver was breath-tested roadside and provided a ‘FAIL’ result. That driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition from driving for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The officers, drivers, and passengers were luckily not hurt in the collision, but the incident could have easily resulted in serious – or perhaps fatal – injuries.

